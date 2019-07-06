WILKINSON Dr. Russell George 1.2.1939 - 2.7.2019 In the arms of his partner and wife of 34 years Peppa and his youngest daughter, after a long illness. I promised you'd do none of it alone. I'd be beside you to the end. I kept my promise. Now it's your turn. You promised you'd wait just around the corner till I join you and we go on together to some planet where we feel we belong. Survived by his wife, daughters from a previous marriage, Fiona, Abigail and Bronwen, 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Special thanks to Dr. Paul Kurian, Ballarat Home Based Palliative Care and carers Mutiu and Ashley. A private cremation will be held. Details of a Memorial Event will be advised at a later date. Donations to Ballarat Hospice Care Inc. would be appreciated.







Published in The Courier on July 6, 2019