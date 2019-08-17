|
|
RICKARD Roy Clarence Aged 87 years. After a long hard fought battle he was called home on 14.8.2019. Loved husband and soulmate of Iris for 64 years. Loved Dad of Glenis & Noel (Trengove); John (dec) & Sabine; Gail (Hetherington); Deb & Mike (Hodson). Much loved PA of Sarah-Jayne & Graeme Holland; Garth & Amy Trengove; Sharna Preston & Chris; Heath Trengove & Clare; Phoebe Hodson & Scott, Clark & Brittany Hodson; Roy, Dane (dec) & Riley Rickard. "G Pa'" to Ella, Lucy & Oliver, Arie & Elijah, Tahlia & Cooper. Loved son of Jack & Ethel; much loved brother of Ray, George, and Bert (all dec); Pam, Bev & Fred; their partners and Uncle to their families. A life well lived. A race fully run.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 17, 2019