Roy BARNETT

Roy BARNETT Notice
BARNETT Roy 17.01.1928 - 29.07.2019 Beloved husband of Una. Loving Dad and father-in-law to Dayle, Wendy and Max, Susan and Neil. Adored 'Barney-Roy' to Elisabeth, Samuel, Rachel and Nicholas. Cherished great grandfather 'Barney-Roy' of Sienna, Harry, Sebastian, Charlie and Alex. May the winds of love blow softly on your cheeks and whisper for you to hear, that I shall always love and remember you and forever keep you near. - Una A private cremation has been held.



Published in The Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
