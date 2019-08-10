|
|
KEATING Ross William 25.3.1956 - 31.7.2019
Suddenly after a short illness.
Beloved husband of Belinda and adored father of Keely & Delaney.
Loved elder son of Eleanor & Matthew (dec) & cherished brother to Kay & Stephen,
Mark & Margie, Karen & Billy and Michelle.
Much loved son in law of Wilma (dec) & Paul Playsted and treasured brother in law of Ashley & Karen and Georgina.
Loved uncle to Jordan, Holly, Isaac, Andrew, Sam, Georgia, Carly, Shona, Rebecca, Isabelle,
Adam, Thomas & Shakira.
Darling Ross ,
A lovely, kind husband and my best friend for 33 years. A wonderful father to our daughters and a quiet, gentle presence in our lives; always 'there'. Loved and missed beyond belief.
Love you Rossi. Bo xx
Heaven called and said they couldn't wait
any longer for you, they needed an angel like you Dad. Forever my special, beautiful, blue eyed Cherubie. You have a heart of gold and will always be the nicest, most selfless, kindest, gentlest person I have ever known. The greatest Dad a girl could ever ask for, the love I have for you is infinite.
I love you Dad, from your Laney Roma.
My beautiful Daddy, my heart has broken into a million and one little pieces. You were the most beautiful, kind-hearted and caring person, the best Daddy that a girl could have ever asked for. Your bright blue eyes and happy smile always made my face and heart smile too. I hope the angels look after you in heaven.
I love you and will forever and ever, love Keely xxxxx
Published in The Courier on Aug. 10, 2019