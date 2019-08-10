Home
Ross William KEATING

Ross William KEATING Notice
KEATING Ross William Relatives and friends of the late Mr. Ross William Keating are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on THURSDAY August 15, 2019 commencing at Two (2:00) pm.

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Birdsong Gardens).

In memory of Ross please consider

online donations to the Lung Foundation lungfoundation.com.au



Published in The Courier on Aug. 10, 2019
