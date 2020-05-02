Home
Rosemary (HULLICK) OWEN

Rosemary (HULLICK) OWEN Notice
OWEN (nee Hullick) Rosemary Passed away peacefully Saturday 25th April, a gorgeous autumn afternoon. Loving Wife to Lawrie (dec). Mother to Miranda, David, Libby and Lucinda. Grandmother to Deanna, Lauren, Max, Sophie, Malcolm and Marcus. Great Grandmother to Cadence, Ashleigh, Chloe and Oliver. Sister to James, Kenneth and Jennifer, Mother in law to Bruce and Gerard. Beautiful Rosemary was a noted ceramic artist and proud teacher of Arts. She will be remembered for her love of music and singing. Joining her great love Lawrie. A private family service will be held. You may wish to leave your name or message in Rosemary's condolence book. If so, please send your email to [email protected] or phone 5470 5951.



Published in The Courier on May 2, 2020
