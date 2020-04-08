Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary KEABLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary June KEABLE

Add a Memory
Rosemary June KEABLE Notice
KEABLE Rosemary June



Passed away at St. John of God Hospital,

Ballarat on Saturday April 4, 2020, aged 57.



Beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of Eric.

Much loved daughter of

Chris (dec) and Barbara Lennon.

Cherished Sister of Thane.

Treasured Sister in law of Margaret,

Edwin and Wendy, Franca,

Howard and Anne (dec).

Cherished Aunt to Shona, Kellie, Liana (dec), Chris, Mia, Tayla and Michael.

Dedicated Great Aunt to Addison, Milla, Isabella, Jacob and Layla.



A beautiful soul, taken too soon.

You'll be forever loved and you will be

missed beyond words.



In lieu of flowers we ask that you kindly donate to the Fiona Elsey Research Institute in Rosemary's name.



logo
Published in The Courier on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -