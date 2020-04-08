|
|
KEABLE Rosemary June
Passed away at St. John of God Hospital,
Ballarat on Saturday April 4, 2020, aged 57.
Beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of Eric.
Much loved daughter of
Chris (dec) and Barbara Lennon.
Cherished Sister of Thane.
Treasured Sister in law of Margaret,
Edwin and Wendy, Franca,
Howard and Anne (dec).
Cherished Aunt to Shona, Kellie, Liana (dec), Chris, Mia, Tayla and Michael.
Dedicated Great Aunt to Addison, Milla, Isabella, Jacob and Layla.
A beautiful soul, taken too soon.
You'll be forever loved and you will be
missed beyond words.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you kindly donate to the Fiona Elsey Research Institute in Rosemary's name.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 8, 2020