|
|
BAILEY Pastor Ronald Thomas (Ron) On September 28 2019 peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital with his daughters by his side, aged 91 years. Loved and loving husband of Joan (dec); dearly loved father of Ian (dec), Lesleigh and Klaas, Deslyn and Graham; loving grandad of 9 and proud great grandad of 17. Much loved brother of Beris and the late Jack Barrett , Auriel and Jim Ainsworth (both dec) and families. "Well done thou good and faithful servant". (Matt 25 v 21)
Published in The Courier on Oct. 1, 2019