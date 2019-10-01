Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Thomas (Ron) BAILEY

Add a Memory
Ronald Thomas (Ron) BAILEY Notice
BAILEY Pastor Ronald Thomas (Ron) On September 28 2019 peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital with his daughters by his side, aged 91 years. Loved and loving husband of Joan (dec); dearly loved father of Ian (dec), Lesleigh and Klaas, Deslyn and Graham; loving grandad of 9 and proud great grandad of 17. Much loved brother of Beris and the late Jack Barrett , Auriel and Jim Ainsworth (both dec) and families. "Well done thou good and faithful servant". (Matt 25 v 21)
Published in The Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.