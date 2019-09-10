|
|
Chenery Ronald James 20.08.1931 - 07.09.2019 Passed away peacefully at Bupa Ballarat. Very much loved and adored husband of Margaret. Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie & Terry; Anthony and friend of Anni. Adored Poppa & Pop of Brad & Jacki, Deanne & Duane, Tara & Liam and Rachel, and very much loved Great Poppa to Nate, Eva and Bella; Blake, Max, Chad and Holly. Thank you for your endless love, that helps me through each day, and thank you for the memories, that never fade away. You're the man I loved and I was proud to be your wife, And every day in some small way I will celebrate your life. We shared so many wonderful times together, and you have always been there for me. The love of my life. Your loving wife Marg. A wonderful dad, so loving and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind. Sharing and caring always content, loved and respected wherever you went. A happy smile, a heart of gold, you were the best this world could hold. A special dad so kind and true, what beautiful memories we have of you. Thank you dad for all your love and guidance, and for all the wonderful times we shared as a family. Forever in our hearts Your loving daughter, Debbie & Terry, grand children and great grand children Brad, Jacki, Nate, Eva and Bella. Deanne, Duane, Blake, Max, Chad and Holly. Dad, although the last few years have been a struggle for you, the memories we have are of the happy times we shared on the farm day in day out, side by side. Not only were you my Dad, you were my best friend, we had that bond of a dad & son. Thank you dad for your guidance, support and happy family life. You are forever in our hearts! Loved always. Loving father of Anthony, friend to Anni. Adored pop of Tara & Liam and Rachel. Loved Son of Henry & Beatrice Chenery (both dec) and brother to John & Beatrice (dec).
Published in The Courier from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019