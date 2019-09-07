Home
Ronald (Ronnie) HUCKER

HUCKER Ronald (Ronnie) Passed away in St John of God Hospital, Ballarat on August 31, 2019. Loved husband of Helen; loved Dad of Andrew, Leanne, Craig, Donna, Megan and families; pa of 10. Resting peacefully Much loved Dad of Leanne, father-in-law to Peter; adored Pa of Ryan and Scott. You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide, Although we cannot see you You will always be by our side Sleep peacefully Hoggy Dad, Pa, forever loved, forever missed. Always in our hearts, sealed with a kiss. - Love Megan, Bella and Ruby xx Dearly loved Dad of Donna and Greg; adored Pa of Bradley, Luke, Hayley and Aidan. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day... Unseen, unheard, but always near Still loved still missed and very dear. Until we meet again Interred at Ballarat on September 6, 2019



Published in The Courier on Sept. 7, 2019
