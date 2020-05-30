|
MASON Ronald (Ron) Harry Passed away peacefully at Kelaston Aged Care, on May 25 th 2020 in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband to Annie. Loved father of Graeme and Jennifer, Keith and Val. Loving Pa and Great Pa. Memories are the loveliest things, They last from day to day, They can't get lost, They can't wear out, And can never be taken away. Your loving wife Annie. Loved father of Graeme and Jennifer. Proud grandfather of Tanya, Ben, Cindy, Jeremy, Aleisha and Jeremy. Great Pa of Cooper, Isabella, Oscar, Asher, Mabel and Percy. You will forever be in our hearts where you will be remembered for your love of bowls, wonderful stories and love of your Family. While always showing great strength and determination, you were always a gentle and kind soul. Rest peacefully beautiful man as we return you to the earth you farmed for many years. Loved father of Keith and Val. Adored Pa and Great Pa. We were blessed to have you for so long, a wonderful kind and gentle man, always remembered with love. Adored Pa of Sherree and Glen. Loved great pa of Chloe and Abby. We will miss and cherish our weekly catchups, sneaky treats and hugs. Love always. Wonderful Pa of Brad and Claire. Much loved great Pa to Harry, Millie, Archer and Damaris. Pa always listened with interest and care, These times will be missed. Private Burial
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020