BREWER Ronald David VX138872 Late 2/13 Aust Fld Coy On October 16, 2019 peacefully at home aged 97 years. Loved and loving husband of Kathleen (dec.); much loved father of Errol (dec.), Trevor and Judy (dec.), Rose and Peter Henderson, Russell and Lorraine, Julie and Graham Molesworth (dec.); loved Grandpa of Melissa and Mario, Chelsea and Josh, Christopher and Hollie, Damian and Ebony, Matthew, Angela and Andrew, Katrina and Brad, Katherine and Dion, Jacinta, Stephen, Nick and Jo, Tim and Jen, Telena, Karlie and Sarah, Lyanna; proud great Grandpa of Kira, Quinton, Kayla, Georgia, Hunter, Boston, Archie, Xavier, Evie, Aisha, Maverick, Easton, Fife, Zephyr, Lily and Chloe. Loved son of Thomas and Mary Brewer (both dec.). Gone to his special lady So dearly loved, sadly missed. Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 19, 2019