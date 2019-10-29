|
HONEYMAN Ronald Albert 28.5.1932 - 26.10.2019 Loved and loving husband of Ethel (dec.). Father to Carol (dec.), Tom, John, Peter, Susan and Kate. Father-in-law to Wayne, Wendy, Greta, Gaye, Frank (dec.) and Pup. Pa to Chris, Jarrod, Michelle, Rebecca, Debbie, Sebastian, Louis, Amy and Logan. Great Grandpa to Charli, Ruby, Ivy, Jake, Gabby, Michael and Cadence. May music play forever, the car never run out of petrol and the fish keep biting. We have a never ending supply of stories that will be told for years to come. Mum and Dad reunited
Published in The Courier on Oct. 29, 2019