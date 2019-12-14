Home
KING Ron 25.09.1947- 08.12.2019 Dear Dad, Words can't describe the hurt we have inside. There is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Your world was your four boys and you lived your life accordingly. Now you look down on us, with a heart full of pride. You will be forever in our hearts and forever by our side. We will never forget you. Love from Glenn & Shay, Matt & Kelly, Mick & Tara, Dave & Toni, your 12 Grandchildren and 3 great Grandchildren.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 14, 2019
