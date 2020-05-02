|
|
STEVENS Roma Passed away peacefully on 26 April 2020 at W. B. Messer. Loved mother of Rosslyn and Cheryln; mother-in-law of Rodney and Murray; loving grandma and great grandma of their families. Mum of Rosslyn and Rodney Brehaut; grandma of Stuart and Richelle Brehaut, Ashley and Monica Brehaut and Leesa (dec). great grandma of Hudson and Arlie Brehaut, James and William Brehaut. Now resting peacefully, no more pain. Loved Mum of Cheryln and Murray Lockwood; proud grandma of Kent and Monica; very proud great grandma of Phoebe. Memories of you are ours to treasure. Daughter of Elsie Maddocks, sister of Lindsay Newman (both dec). Thank you to the staff of W.B. Messer and Gandarra for their wonderful care. Private Cremation. Due to current Government regulations
Published in The Courier on May 2, 2020