Rodney Bevan PACEY

Rodney Bevan PACEY Notice
PACEY Rodney Bevan (known as PACE)



Late of Ballarat.

Aged 74 years.

Passed away suddenly at Ballarat on the

5th May 2020.

Son of Athol and Margorie (dec).

Dearly loved husband of Jennifer Anne.

Much loved father of Stuart and Sonia, missed by daughter-in-law Tingting and mother-in-law Teresa.

Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Ashleigh, Blaze and soon to be Hayden.

Will be sadly missed by his sister Sandy, son-in-law Dale, Ben, Sam, Alyssa and family.



There comes a time we all must part

but you left too soon and broke our hearts.

We know that you are now at peace,

our thoughts of you will never cease.

Too dearly loved to be forgotten.



Valued his membership and friendships forged with the Ballarat Football Umpires Association, Webbcona Bowls Club, the Maxitrans Community and the Railways.



Rodney Pacey has his own Facebook page, friends and family can leave messages of condolences there if they wish.



Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020
