DOBSON Robin Catrionadh Helen 24.10.1951 - 19.10.2019 Passed away on Saturday evening with her family by her side. Loved daughter of Ted and Alma Oliver (both dec) and sister of Lynne. Wife of Richard (dec) and energetic Mum to Catrionadh and Gillian. Adored grandma to Ed and Will, proud mother-in-law to Charlie and Hamish. We are all in awe of her immense strength and unfailing optimism throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation. Memorial details to follow.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 22, 2019
