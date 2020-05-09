|
MATTHEWS Robert John On May 4 2020 at Ballarat Base Hospital surrounded by his family, aged 67 years. Dearly loved fiancée of Lee; loving father and father-in-law of Vanessa and Wayne, Samantha and Anthony; cherished grandfather of Dion and Cadence. Loved son of William and Joan (both dec); loved brother of Sue and Hugh. My loving knight in shiny armour. There is place in my heart that is yours alone A part of my life no one else will own Till once again I hold you in my arms. Forever yours Lee. Forever in our hearts. With the heaviest of hearts we announce the loss of our dearly loved Dad and Pa. Our hard working hero, firefighter and fisherman, lover of everything with an engine. Always there to guide us in your own loving way, your infectious smile and cheekiness will never fade away. Memories of you Dad will be forever in our hearts and minds, like teaching us to cook in the kitchen, riding our bikes and learning to drive. A loving dad, pa, brother and son, devoted fiancé, cherished friend and father-in-law gone too soon. Now you can ride free our precious Dad and Pa, knowing we love you very much Dad. Forever in our hearts. We love you Pa. XoXo Vanessa and Wayne, Samantha and Anthony, Dion and Cadence. My big brother Rob you have finally succumbed to life's recent challenges. Now at peace with Mum and Dad. Love always Sue. Brother-in-law to Michael; uncle to Sarah, James and Leah; great uncle to Evelyn. Loved brother of Hugh, brother-in-law of Helen; uncle of Kiri, George and Alex; Erin and Josh. Our deepest sympathy to Lee, Vanessa, Samantha and families. Special thanks to Lee for all her love and care for Rob. Private Cremation (Due to current Government Regulations)
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020