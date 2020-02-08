Home
Robert John HARTWICH

Robert John HARTWICH Notice
HARTWICH Robert John



19.10.1936 - 6.1.2020



While we celebrate his life, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert John Hartwich

at St John of God Hospital, on January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



He was the loving husband to Janice; father to Karyn, Dorcas and Matthew; father in law to Ian and Michelle; Grandpa to Tamara & Andrew, Daniel & Erin, Nikita, Rebekah, Luke, Malachi and Hunter; Great Grandpa to Rileigh, Eli, Theodore, Maggie and Sebastian; beloved brother to Helen and Loma.



Looking forward to ice creams and golf games when we see you again in Heaven.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 8, 2020
