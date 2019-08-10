|
FORD Robert John 1.11.1950 - 5.8.2019 They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal. But neither time or reason will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles. No one knows how many times, we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something so there wont be any doubt. You're so wonderful to think about but hard to live without. We miss you Denise, Kathryn, Belinda, Bianca , Amy and Families.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 10, 2019