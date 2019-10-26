Home
Robert James CARPENTER

Robert James CARPENTER Notice
CARPENTER Robert James 02.08.1934 - 16.10.2019 85 years Son of Stanley and Madge Carpenter (dec). Brother of Ted (dec.) Mavis, Flora and Fred. Bob passed away after a long illness and will be remembered with great fondness and respect by all who knew him. A Life member of both the Redan Football Club and Lucas Cricket Club he was a player, loyal supporter and esteemed clubman to both. His cheeky happy smile and larrikin ways will be missed by his close circle of friends and extended family. A Private family service with be held.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 26, 2019
