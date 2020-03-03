Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert KOELLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Guenter (Bob) KOELLE

Add a Memory
Robert Guenter (Bob) KOELLE Notice
Koelle Robert Guenter (Bob) On February 29, 2020 peacefully at home in the care of his family in his 90th year. Loved and loving husband of Yvonne for 67 years. Much loved Dad of Arthur and Karin, Sue and Mark, Anita, Maurice (dec), John and Johanna, and Erica; adored Poppy of Caroline; Emma, Zoe and Steven, the twins Lachlan (dec) and Charlotte, Myra, Ester; Maurice, Julia, Maxmillian and Johannes; and Nick; proud great grand Poppy of Mateo and Ana. Auf der Waltz The journey continues
Published in The Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -