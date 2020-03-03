|
Koelle Robert Guenter (Bob) On February 29, 2020 peacefully at home in the care of his family in his 90th year. Loved and loving husband of Yvonne for 67 years. Much loved Dad of Arthur and Karin, Sue and Mark, Anita, Maurice (dec), John and Johanna, and Erica; adored Poppy of Caroline; Emma, Zoe and Steven, the twins Lachlan (dec) and Charlotte, Myra, Ester; Maurice, Julia, Maxmillian and Johannes; and Nick; proud great grand Poppy of Mateo and Ana. Auf der Waltz The journey continues
Published in The Courier on Mar. 3, 2020