Robert Geoffrey BURNS

Robert Geoffrey BURNS Notice
BURNS Robert Geoffrey

29.6.1952 - 25.9.2019



Passed suddenly.

Dad, tears in my eyes will wipe away,

but the love in my heart is here to stay.

Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories of you are mine to keep.

Now you're peacefully sleeping away the pain, the love in my heart will always remain. Re-united with your Mum and Dad.

R.I.P

Chanelle.

Go Bombers!



Thank you Burnsy, together we shared a

beautiful daughter, Chanelle.

Rest in Peace.

Debbie.



Funeral arrangements for Robert will appear in a later edition.



Published in The Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
