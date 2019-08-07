|
HOEY (Hunter) Rhoda Rose On 28 July 2019 peacefully at James Thomas Court, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec); loving mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Robyn, Elizabeth and Peter; adored Nana of James and Mairianne, Matthew and Lisa, Belinda and Matt, Melissa and Trevor, Damien and Sammi, Nathan and Hollie ; wonderful "Big Nan" of Abbey, Rain, Nina, Cooper, Scarlett, Macy and Addison. Loved and remembered always. "Simply the Best". Sincere thank you to the amazing staff at James Thomas Court for their care of Mum. Cremated at Ballarat on Tuesday August 6 2019
Published in The Courier on Aug. 7, 2019