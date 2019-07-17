ORR Reginald Thomas



14.5.1943-14.7.2019



Passed away at Gandarra, with his 'Bill' by his side, after a courageous battle.







Loved husband & best friend of Elaine for over 40 years.







Loved father of Kristin & Bronwyn, their partners and grandchildren, Jessica, Hannah & Brock.







Loved step-father and great mate of all the Giles children - Danny & Anne, special dad of Jacinta, Phillip & Yoko, Claire & David,



Andrew & Kath, Marita & Paul (in heaven).







Special grandfather & Pop of Dylan & Celeste, Brock (in heaven), & Tyler, Celie & Fraser, Hannah & Shelby, Will & Mia.







Great Poppy of Bennie, Edie & Audrey.







It was hard to say good-bye and we know you fought hard to stay. We will so miss you. There'll be a part of you that will live on in all of us.







Thanks for being a special part of our lives and for taking such great care of Mum. We will look after her now.



Rest in peace, Reggie.



You are so loved and will not be forgotten.







Our sincere thanks to Prof. George Kannourakis and his team and to all the very special people who cared for Reg at Gandarra.







Loved son of Albert & Gladys Orr; loved brother of Nancy, Geoff (both dec) & Glenis Collins and her husband Ron & families. Published in The Courier on July 17, 2019