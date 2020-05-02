|
Haintz Reginald Michael 16.07.1939 - 26.04.2020 Passed away peacefully aged 80 at St John of God hospital surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Eileen, adored Father of Geraldine, Peter, Tanya & Danny, Father-in-law of Michael (dec), Katrina, Craig & Lousie. Loving Grandfather of 15 Grandchildren & Old Pop to 3. Sleep peacefully until we meet again your loving wife Eileen. Your final siren has sounded but side by side we will stick together to honour your memory. Loved Father of Geraldine & Michael (dec), adored Pop of Amy & Michael, Jason and Anthea, Sam, & Tom. Old Pop to Penny, Josie and Harriet. We were blessed to have you as our loving Father, Father-in-law & Pop. Thank you for teaching us the values of family, community, love & laughter. Watch us continue to grow & barrack hard from the top deck. Loved Father of Peter & Katrina, adored Pop of Alarna & Lucas, Bianca & Alex, Brant & Taylor. Words are few but our love is deep, cherished memories are ours to keep. There is a place within our heart that is yours alone, a part of our life no one else can own. Pop, as you are sadly lay to rest, we always say He only takes the best! Tanya & Craig, Haylee & Jaryd, Lachie, Ebony, Chloe. The shed is not the same, 3 generations down to 2. You led by example with love and integrity in all aspects of your life. Dad, Jack, Pop you are missed and loved. Thank you for being you. Danny & Louise, Benjamin & Gabby, Darcy, Tynan & Lauren, Molly. Dearly loved son of Henry Reginald & Cecilia Anne Haintz (both dec), brother of Micky & Marie (Wilson). I will always remember the support and guidance you gave me growing up & on the farm, the good times when at midday Saturdays our Dad would say "tools down" and off we went to Football, Cricket or Tennis. Loved brother of Micky. A cluster of beautiful memories sprinkled with a million tears. Wishing God had spared you for a few more years. Loved Brother of Marie, brother-in-law of Jim. Uncle of Regina, Natasha & families. Private Funeral Due to Government regulations
Published in The Courier on May 2, 2020