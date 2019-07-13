|
JEFFREY Raymond Michael (Buck) On July 10 2019 peacefully at home, in the care of his family, in his 75th year. Loved and loving husband of Joan for 51Â½ years; dearly loved dad of Paul, Luke, Camille and Maree; loved father-in-law of Nicole, Catriona, Mark and Brendan; much loved Pa of Emma and Dan, Ellie and Josh; Fin and Alex; Campbell and Grace; Levi and Scarlett; proud great Pa Bucky of Evie, Harlow and Dallas. To the world he was but one, To us he was the world
Published in The Courier on July 13, 2019