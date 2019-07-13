Home
Raymond Michael (Buck) JEFFREY

Raymond Michael (Buck) JEFFREY Notice
JEFFREY Raymond Michael (Buck) On July 10 2019 peacefully at home, in the care of his family, in his 75th year. Loved and loving husband of Joan for 51Â½ years; dearly loved dad of Paul, Luke, Camille and Maree; loved father-in-law of Nicole, Catriona, Mark and Brendan; much loved Pa of Emma and Dan, Ellie and Josh; Fin and Alex; Campbell and Grace; Levi and Scarlett; proud great Pa Bucky of Evie, Harlow and Dallas. To the world he was but one, To us he was the world
Published in The Courier on July 13, 2019
