McCLUSKEY Raymond Joseph 20.05.1935 - 15.03.2020 On the 15th of March 2020 Ray passed away peacefully. Dearly loved husband of Mary (Dec). Loved father to Suzanne, Andrea, Mark and Peter. Father-in-law to Ivanna and Suzie. Special grandfather to Dean, Adam, Laura, Lucas, Dylan, Jordan and Jamie. Great grandfather to Wyatt and Joshua. Weep not that he is gone, But smile that he has been. Rest in peace. Funeral details will appear in a later edition of The Courier.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 18, 2020