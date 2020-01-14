|
INGLE Phyllis Muriel (Munga). Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th January, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter (dec). Sister to Lance (dec), Les (dec) and Ken. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn, Heather and David (dec), Margaret, Keith and Deanne. Adored Munga to Mitchell, Daniel, Ashlee, Elysha, Brooke, Christie, Peter, Brianna and Hannah. Great-grandmother to Thea, Gretta, Paul, Andrew, Ollie, Isabelle, Harper and Millie. Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Courier on Jan. 14, 2020