|
|
DOWNES Phyllis Irene (nee Ellis) 3.7.1927-30.6.2019
Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec).
Loving mother of Glenda, Keryn, Shirlee, Phillip (dec) and Kathleen.
Loved mother-in-law of Kim, Geoff and Peter.
Loving grandmother of Lincoln and Rhiannon, Jeremy and Narelle, Matthew and Chrissey, Nathan and Eloise, Tanya, Tara and Stephen.
Great grandmother to Angus, Zac, Ella, Grace, Luke, Emily, Laura, Corey, Chase and Finn.
Special friend to Paul, Kaitlin, Meghan and Daniel.
Special thanks to Emma Lee and her Tarts House!
