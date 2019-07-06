Home
More Obituaries for Phyllis DOWNES
Phyllis Irene (Ellis) DOWNES

Phyllis Irene (Ellis) DOWNES Notice
DOWNES Phyllis Irene (nee Ellis) 3.7.1927-30.6.2019

Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec).

Loving mother of Glenda, Keryn, Shirlee, Phillip (dec) and Kathleen.

Loved mother-in-law of Kim, Geoff and Peter.

Loving grandmother of Lincoln and Rhiannon, Jeremy and Narelle, Matthew and Chrissey, Nathan and Eloise, Tanya, Tara and Stephen.

Great grandmother to Angus, Zac, Ella, Grace, Luke, Emily, Laura, Corey, Chase and Finn.

Special friend to Paul, Kaitlin, Meghan and Daniel.

Special thanks to Emma Lee and her Tarts House!
Published in The Courier on July 6, 2019
