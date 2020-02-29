|
|
Brouwers (Stein) Petronella (Nelly) 04.03.1927 - 26.02.2020 Died peacefully at sunset on February 26 in the tender care of staff and friends at Mercy Place. Loved daughter of Christiaan and Johanna Stein (dec). Sister of Will (dec), Rien, Adriana (dec), Leo (dec), Fritz (dec), Jan, Jo, Theresia (dec) and Guus. Loved and loving wife of Jacques (dec). Loved mother of Bernadette, Eric, Robert and Christopher and their partners. Fond Oma of Eleanor; Dylan, Julia, Sofie and James; Zachary, Ebony and Mahalia. In God's loving embrace.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 29, 2020