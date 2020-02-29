Home
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Mercy Place Chapel
60 Corbett St
Ballarat East
Petronella (Nelly) (STEIN) BROUWERS


1927 - 2020
Petronella (Nelly) (STEIN) BROUWERS Notice
Brouwers (Stein) Petronella (Nelly) 04.03.1927 - 26.02.2020 Died peacefully at sunset on February 26 in the tender care of staff and friends at Mercy Place. Loved daughter of Christiaan and Johanna Stein (dec). Sister of Will (dec), Rien, Adriana (dec), Leo (dec), Fritz (dec), Jan, Jo, Theresia (dec) and Guus. Loved and loving wife of Jacques (dec). Loved mother of Bernadette, Eric, Robert and Christopher and their partners. Fond Oma of Eleanor; Dylan, Julia, Sofie and James; Zachary, Ebony and Mahalia. In God's loving embrace.



Published in The Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
