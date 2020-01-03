|
|
CARTHEW Peter Ross It is with deep sadness that we advise Peter Ross Carthew (AM) of Ararat, suddenly passed away on the 26th of December 2019. Peter was an exceptional man having impacted thousands of people within the business and broader community. He leaves behind a proud legacy. Dad proudly supported his extended family in our adventures and activities, horse riding, motor x, basketball, camping and hunting. Often taking official roles within these organisations. He was a veteran of Vietnam, a contributor to countless charities, sat on and chaired many boards and associations, volunteered and contributed to many community organisations such as Legacy and pool lifesaving. He contributed to local government acting as commissioner of Ararat and was a proud inductee as a member of the Order of Australia in 2005. His proudest achievement was creating countless employment opportunities through his successful manufacturing company AME Systems. Peter leaves behind brother David, three children, Davena, Christian, Nicholas and four stepchildren Kylie, Jarrad, Rebekka and Elspeth, along with nineteen grandchildren. The family is heartbroken, having many future adventures sadly left undone. Dad we love you
Published in The Courier on Jan. 3, 2020