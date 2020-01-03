Home
Services
John Dunn Funeral Services
9 Campbell Street
Ararat, Victoria 3377
03 5352 1047
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter CARTHEW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ross CARTHEW

Add a Memory
Peter Ross CARTHEW Notice
CARTHEW Peter Ross It is with deep sadness that we advise Peter Ross Carthew (AM) of Ararat, suddenly passed away on the 26th of December 2019. Peter was an exceptional man having impacted thousands of people within the business and broader community. He leaves behind a proud legacy. Dad proudly supported his extended family in our adventures and activities, horse riding, motor x, basketball, camping and hunting. Often taking official roles within these organisations. He was a veteran of Vietnam, a contributor to countless charities, sat on and chaired many boards and associations, volunteered and contributed to many community organisations such as Legacy and pool lifesaving. He contributed to local government acting as commissioner of Ararat and was a proud inductee as a member of the Order of Australia in 2005. His proudest achievement was creating countless employment opportunities through his successful manufacturing company AME Systems. Peter leaves behind brother David, three children, Davena, Christian, Nicholas and four stepchildren Kylie, Jarrad, Rebekka and Elspeth, along with nineteen grandchildren. The family is heartbroken, having many future adventures sadly left undone. Dad we love you



logo
Published in The Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -