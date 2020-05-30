Home
Services
Harrison Funerals
748 Main Road
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5330 2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MCARTHUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Robert MCARTHUR


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter Robert MCARTHUR Notice
McARTHUR Peter Robert 10/2/1933 - 26/5/2020 Passed away at Ballarat. Loved and loving husband of Pat for 64 years. Dearly loved father of Geoff, Neil, Rod & Sue and father-in-law of Ann, Colleen, Leanne & Roman. Beloved grandfather of Steve, Sarah, Allyssa, Rhiannon, Luke, Shannon, Joel, Hayley & Ben and great grandfather of Riley, Harry, Emilia, Declan, Marty, Liam, Zoey & Lincoln. Long-time employee of the Ballarat Courier and Sovereign Hill, Ballarat. A kind, gentle man who was loved by so many. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to all the staff of Level 2 West at St John of God, Ballarat for their wonderful kindness and care for Dad and our family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the (www.cancer.org.au) Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com



logo
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -