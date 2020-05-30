|
McARTHUR Peter Robert 10/2/1933 - 26/5/2020 Passed away at Ballarat. Loved and loving husband of Pat for 64 years. Dearly loved father of Geoff, Neil, Rod & Sue and father-in-law of Ann, Colleen, Leanne & Roman. Beloved grandfather of Steve, Sarah, Allyssa, Rhiannon, Luke, Shannon, Joel, Hayley & Ben and great grandfather of Riley, Harry, Emilia, Declan, Marty, Liam, Zoey & Lincoln. Long-time employee of the Ballarat Courier and Sovereign Hill, Ballarat. A kind, gentle man who was loved by so many. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to all the staff of Level 2 West at St John of God, Ballarat for their wonderful kindness and care for Dad and our family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the (www.cancer.org.au) Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020