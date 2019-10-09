Home
Peter Henry HUNTER

Peter Henry HUNTER Notice
HUNTER Peter Henry Passed away peacefully on the 7th October 2019 at Creswick aged 83.

Loved son of Hilda and Harry Hunter (both dec).

Loving brother of Dorothea (dec), Lorraine and Joe (dec) and Margaret and Barry.

Proud Dad of Annette, David (dec) and Robert, Christopher and Peta.

Proud Grandpa of Leslie, Emma, Liam, Tori, Michaela, Jayden, Caleb and Shelden.

Great grandpa of Charlotteand Jaxson

Resting Peacefully



Dearly loved brother of Lorraine, brother-in-law of Joe (dec).

At Rest in God's loving care



Dearly loved brother of Margaret, brother-in-law of Barry.

Respected uncle of Joanne Rodney and Karen and Families.

Peacefully at Rest
Published in The Courier on Oct. 9, 2019
