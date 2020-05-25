Home
Services
Harrison Funerals
748 Main Road
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5330 2255
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER DRISCOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER EDWARD DRISCOLL


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
PETER EDWARD DRISCOLL Notice
DRISCOLL Peter Edward 9/11/1945 - 18/5/2020 Died suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda (Bri­d) and devoted father to Patrick (dec), Theresa, Eilin, Sean Donal and Diarmaid and their spouses. Dearest Pa to Angela, Declan, Dominic, Alice, Evelyn and Charlie. Dearly loved son of the late Oliver and Lesley Driscoll. Loved brother of Douglas (dec) and Kenneth, loving brother-in-law and uncle to their families Loving son-in-law to the late Padraig and Eili­n O Si­ochain, loving brother-in-law to Noiri­n, Sean, Eibli­n, Mairi­n and Finola and their families. We thank God for the gift of our dear Peter's life. He lived justly, he loved tenderly and he walked humbly with his God (Micah Ch.6) Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com



logo
Published in The Courier on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -