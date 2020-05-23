|
DRISCOLL Peter Edward 9/11/1945 - 18/5/2020 Died suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breda (BrÃd) and devoted father to Patrick (dec), Theresa, EilÃn, SeÃ¡n DÃ³nal and Diarmaid and their spouses. Dearest Pa to Angela, Declan, Alice, Evelyn and Charlie. Dearly loved son of the late Oliver and Lesley Driscoll. Loved brother of Douglas (dec) and Kenneth, loving brother-in-law and uncle to their families Loving son-in-law to the late PÃ¡draig and EilÃn Ã" SÃochÃ¡in, loving brother-in-law to NÃ³irÃn, SeÃ¡n, EiblÃn, MÃ¡irÃn and Finola and their families. We thank God for the gift of our dear Peter's life. He lived justly, he loved tenderly and he walked humbly with his God (Micah Ch.6) Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com
Published in The Courier on May 23, 2020