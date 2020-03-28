|
|
Whiting
Peter Charles
10.08.1949 - 23.03.2020
Eldest son of Digory and Elsie Whiting (both dec)
Loved big brother of Patricia Holly, Margaret and John.
Brother in law to Wendy, friend of Jim.
Uncle to Aimee, Melissa, Stefanie, Samantha, Tabitha and Kane.
Great Uncle to 8 nephews and 3 nieces.
Fond memories of a gentle kind man who loved his Chevy's.
Gone Cruisin!
It was Peter's wish for no funeral.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 28, 2020