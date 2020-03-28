Home
Matthew Flinders Avenue
Endeavour Hills, Victoria 3802
(03) 9700 2154
Peter Charles Whiting


1949 - 2020
Peter Charles Whiting Notice
Whiting

Peter Charles

10.08.1949 - 23.03.2020

Eldest son of Digory and Elsie Whiting (both dec)

Loved big brother of Patricia Holly, Margaret and John.

Brother in law to Wendy, friend of Jim.

Uncle to Aimee, Melissa, Stefanie, Samantha, Tabitha and Kane.

Great Uncle to 8 nephews and 3 nieces.

Fond memories of a gentle kind man who loved his Chevy's.

Gone Cruisin!

It was Peter's wish  for no funeral.

Classic Funeral Services Endeavour Hills

03 9700 2154
Published in The Courier on Mar. 28, 2020
