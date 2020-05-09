|
|
FISHWICK Peter Bruce 6.7.1950 - 7.5.2020
Peter - You came into our lives
when you were just 19.
You nearly reached 70 years so yes,
we spent lots of times together,
including lots of overseas holidays.
You were a great husband to Sandra,
father to Kim, Kellie & Jodie,
and son-in-law to Dad and I.
Always there to help.
Now let's get you to your passion with
computers, which you have a garage full.
You will be so sadly missed Pete,
From your MIL and DIL,
Yvonne & Ron (dec) Biggs.
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020