Peter Bruce FISHWICK


1950 - 2020
Peter Bruce FISHWICK Notice
FISHWICK Peter Bruce 6.7.1950 - 7.5.2020

Peter - You came into our lives

when you were just 19.

You nearly reached 70 years so yes,

we spent lots of times together,

including lots of overseas holidays.

You were a great husband to Sandra,

father to Kim, Kellie & Jodie,

and son-in-law to Dad and I.

Always there to help.

Now let's get you to your passion with

computers, which you have a garage full.



You will be so sadly missed Pete,

From your MIL and DIL,

Yvonne & Ron (dec) Biggs.
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020
