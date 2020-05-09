|
|
FISHWICK Peter Bruce 6.7.1950 - 7.5.2020
Much beloved husband of Sandra.
Adored father of Kim, Kellie & Jodie,
father-in-law of Dan, Sean & Jason.
Treasured Poppy of Miranda, Alexis,
Harry & Jake.
Son of Mervyn & Edna Fishwick (both dec).
As we said our vows back when,
I now take you from this day forward
to love and to miss,
For better or for worse,
For emptiness or joyful memory,
In sadness and grief.
Even after death has made us part,
I take you my husband in death as I did in life, because our love is forever.
Grief is the last act of love
we can give to those we love,
where there is deep grief there was great love.
Just one last chance, I wish I could hug you.
Then I would hold you tight and never let go.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal;
love leaves a memory no one can steal.
We will love you forever Dad.
Kim, Dan & Jake.
Dad - You lived, and you loved.
You were the best.
My love and respect of you will live forever.
You touched many people more than you will ever know, and my children are blessed
to call you their Pop.
Thank you for everything Dad.
Rest Easy.
Kellie, Sean, Miranda, Lexi & Harry.
Dad - we will always remember
that special smile,
caring heart and warm embrace
that you always gave us.
You were there for all of us through everything.
We will always remember you Dad and
we will always love you.
Jodie & Jason.
Funeral details will appear in later edition.
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020