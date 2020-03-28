Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul HEENAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul William HEENAN

Add a Memory
Paul William HEENAN Notice
HEENAN Paul William (Bluey) 3791640 Signaller 9 RAR Late of "Arkuna" Stoneleigh. On March 23, 2020, peacefully at home in the care of his family, aged 72 years. Much loved and loving husband of Kathy for 42 years; devoted Dad of Lynette, Sharon and Ben, Maree and Rick; much loved and proud Grandpa of Alyssa, James, Milton and Vaughn Steicke; Elsie Dougall. Much loved eldest son of Bill and Eileen Heenan of Stoneleigh (both dec.); loved brother of Nan and Patrick, Carmel and Bill, Kevin, Angela and Ken and loved uncle of their families. Much loved brother-in-law of Margaret and Graeme ( dec ) and families. Peacefully at Rest Private Funeral due to current Government regulation



logo
Published in The Courier from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -