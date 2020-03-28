|
HEENAN Paul William (Bluey) 3791640 Signaller 9 RAR Late of "Arkuna" Stoneleigh. On March 23, 2020, peacefully at home in the care of his family, aged 72 years. Much loved and loving husband of Kathy for 42 years; devoted Dad of Lynette, Sharon and Ben, Maree and Rick; much loved and proud Grandpa of Alyssa, James, Milton and Vaughn Steicke; Elsie Dougall. Much loved eldest son of Bill and Eileen Heenan of Stoneleigh (both dec.); loved brother of Nan and Patrick, Carmel and Bill, Kevin, Angela and Ken and loved uncle of their families. Much loved brother-in-law of Margaret and Graeme ( dec ) and families. Peacefully at Rest Private Funeral due to current Government regulation
Published in The Courier from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020