GLEESON Paul James On May 25 2020 whilst at work, aged 34 years. Adored husband of Ellen; much loved and loving Dad of Ashlee and Samuel. Cherished son of Glenys and Pat Gleeson; loved brother of Mark and Ella Gleeson, Sarah and Jason Linke; loving cheeky uncle of Kiara, Phoebe and Leo; and William. Loved son-in-law of Kathy and Kevin McAloon; loving brother-in-law of Simon and Trish, Paul and Annie; loving cheeky uncle of Elijah, Phoebe and Sophie; Elsie and Tasman. Private Funeral. (Due to current Government regulations)



Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020
