Paul Francis BLASIC

Paul Francis BLASIC Notice
BLASIC Paul Francis 10.9.1968-17.4.2020

The grief and heartache we feel

Bears witness to the depth of our love

You never failed to do your best,

Your heart was true and tender

You simply lived for those you loved,

And those you loved remember

Life is not measured by the years you live,

But the love you gave and the things you did.



Our loving husband and father we

miss you immensely.

The strength you have shown

in the last months can only inspire us.

All our love,

Leanne, Mathilda and Oliver.

X X X



Published in The Courier on Apr. 25, 2020
