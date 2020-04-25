|
|
BLASIC Paul Francis 10.9.1968-17.4.2020
The grief and heartache we feel
Bears witness to the depth of our love
You never failed to do your best,
Your heart was true and tender
You simply lived for those you loved,
And those you loved remember
Life is not measured by the years you live,
But the love you gave and the things you did.
Our loving husband and father we
miss you immensely.
The strength you have shown
in the last months can only inspire us.
All our love,
Leanne, Mathilda and Oliver.
X X X
