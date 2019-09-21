|
|
|
TOOHEY Patrick Funeral Mass for the late Mr Patrick Damian Toohey will be offered at St Patrick's Cathedral, Cnr Sturt and Dawson Streets, Ballarat on Wednesday (September 25, 2019) at 1.30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Gordon Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at St Michael's Church, Springbank on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available or donate at www.prostate.org.au
Published in The Courier from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019