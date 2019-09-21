Home
Patrick Damian TOOHEY

Patrick Damian TOOHEY Notice
TOOHEY Patrick Damian Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away. You took my breath away. Love you Paddy. Lorett. Thank you for the most beautiful 4 children Gerald, Maddie, Dan and Meggin A smiling face, a heart of gold, The dearest Dad this world could hold. On earth you toiled, in Heaven you rest, we love you Dad, you were the best. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper in your ear, that we will love you always and forever keep you near. Gerald and Kate, Maddie, Dan and Meggin (Blossom). Love you all the way to the moon and back and once around the stars.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 21, 2019
