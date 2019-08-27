|
Punshon (nee Norwood) Patricia May (Pat) Passed away peacefully at Estia Aged Care Strathalbyn on 23 rd August 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Don. Much loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lyndon & Sue, Donald (dec), Sue & Phil, Alistair & Kate, Bruce & Janine. Loving Nan of James, Sarah-Jane; Ben, Simon; Chloe, Erin, Jaylee, Nicola & their partners. Great Nan of Grace, Alex; Madison, Rayna; Laura, Hannah; Rinji, Taisei; and Bowie-Jack reunited with Dad. A Celebration of Pat's Life to be held entirely in the Carr & Kleemann Funeral Chapel, 1 Morphett Street Mt Barker SA on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 10:00am (SA Time). If desired, memorial donations to Dementia Australia SA, 27 Conyngham Street Glenside SA, would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the service. ADELAIDE HILLS FUNERALS Kleemann Family. Lobethal 8389 6093 Accredited Member AFDA
Published in The Courier on Aug. 27, 2019