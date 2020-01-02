|
|
KIRBY (Rieniets) Patricia Mary 'May' 20.5.1928-28.12.2019
Peacefully after a long illness at PS Hobson Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
Formerly of Springbank and Bungaree.
Dearly loved mother to Bryan and loved mother-in-law to Kathy.Very much loved Nan May to Stephen.
Mum, you were always there to support me in my running and football and shared all the ups and downs that came with it. I will always remember the happy times the four of us shared as a family at Bar 20.
-Bryan
Nan May, thank you for the car rides out to Bungaree to check the mail, the endless supply of raspberry shortcake biscuits and pineapple soft drink and the many laughs even when your memory was fading.
At peace.
-Stephen
We are greatly saddened by the passing of our Mum and Nan and we hope we can find comfort and move through this difficult time together as one. Where lives pass, memories carry on forever remembering the good times we've shared as a family.
She was deeply cherished and will be dearly missed and loved by all.
Daughter Jannette, son-in-law John, Nan to Scott, Kellie and William; and Renee, Steven, Patrick and James.
Loving wife of John Kirby (dec) and loved companion and friend of Bob Cauka (dec).
Eldest child of James and Eileen Rieniets (both dec) of Springbank and loving sister to Teresa, Joyce (dec), Frank (dec), Kath, Gerard (dec) and Noreen.
Published in The Courier from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020