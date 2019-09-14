Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia BAYARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lynette BAYARD

Add a Memory
Patricia Lynette BAYARD Notice
Bayard Patricia Lynette (Lyn) Peacefully at St John of God Hospital Ballarat, in the care of her family. Loved and loving wife of Graeme for 50 years; Dearly loved mum of Tricia, Mark and wife Debbie; Loving nanna of Asheton; James, Edward and Katie. Loved daughter of Phyllis and Charles of Ballarat East (both dec); loved sister of Graham and wife Marie and their family. Forever in our hearts In lieu of a Public Funeral Service the family are donating to Fiona Elsey Cancer Research. If you would like to pay your respects to Lyn, a donation to this charity would be appreciated. Interred at Ballan on Friday September 13, 2019.



logo
Published in The Courier on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.