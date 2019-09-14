|
|
Bayard Patricia Lynette (Lyn) Peacefully at St John of God Hospital Ballarat, in the care of her family. Loved and loving wife of Graeme for 50 years; Dearly loved mum of Tricia, Mark and wife Debbie; Loving nanna of Asheton; James, Edward and Katie. Loved daughter of Phyllis and Charles of Ballarat East (both dec); loved sister of Graham and wife Marie and their family. Forever in our hearts In lieu of a Public Funeral Service the family are donating to Fiona Elsey Cancer Research. If you would like to pay your respects to Lyn, a donation to this charity would be appreciated. Interred at Ballan on Friday September 13, 2019.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 14, 2019