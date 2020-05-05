|
Hooke (née Thomas) Pat Formerly of Meulonga at Stockyard Hill, Victoria passed away peacefully in Harden, NSW on 30 April aged 96. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at St Lawrence and the Murrumburrah-Harden District Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of John (dec). Mother to David, Cameron, Mitchell, Brondwen and Andrew. Variously Gabby, Buni and Woogie to her multitude of 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A celebration of Pat's life will be held later in the year; detail TBA. Mum at last joins Dad and will always be lovingly held in our hearts and thoughts.
Published in The Courier on May 5, 2020