Olive Meta WATERHOUSE

Olive Meta WATERHOUSE Notice
Waterhouse Olive Meta Passed away peacefully on 2nd July, aged 91 years. Loved wife of Bob (dec). Loving mother of Faye and Jill. Dearly loved grandmother of Luke, Daniel, Joseph and Jette, Elissa and Brenton, Simon (in Heaven), Esther and Chris, Charlotte and Tiffany (in Heaven). Adored great grandmother of Jhosette and Shannon, Joseph, Jaylee, Jaymes (in Heaven), Jamaine, Jarrell, Aiden, Cassie, Kaleb (in Heaven), Kale, Abbey, Jayda, Christopher, Nicholas, Benjamin and Oliver. Proud great, great grandmother of Khyden. Now reunited with her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren in Heaven.
Published in The Courier on July 6, 2019
