Norman William TONG

TONG Norman William (Norm) On August 29, 2019, peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 81 years. Loved and loving husband of Margaret for 55 years; much loved and caring Dad of David, Phillip and Lee-Anne, Chris, and Julie; treasured grandfather of Lachlan, Caleb and Amber, Elijah and Emily Jane; Joel, Aislin and Elise; Michelle, Kathy, Andrew, Max, Narla and Bradley; great grandfather of Savannah, Jyson and Layla. Loved son of Ernie and Hilda Tong (both dec.); dearly loved brother of Maurice and Linda. God called and he answered One of Wesley's preachers
Published in The Courier on Aug. 31, 2019
