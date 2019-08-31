|
|
TONG Norman William (Norm) On August 29, 2019, peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 81 years. Loved and loving husband of Margaret for 55 years; much loved and caring Dad of David, Phillip and Lee-Anne, Chris, and Julie; treasured grandfather of Lachlan, Caleb and Amber, Elijah and Emily Jane; Joel, Aislin and Elise; Michelle, Kathy, Andrew, Max, Narla and Bradley; great grandfather of Savannah, Jyson and Layla. Loved son of Ernie and Hilda Tong (both dec.); dearly loved brother of Maurice and Linda. God called and he answered One of Wesley's preachers
Published in The Courier on Aug. 31, 2019